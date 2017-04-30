Radio Disney Music Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: Selena Gomez & More

Here they are! You’ve been dying to know who the winners are at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, and we’ve got a COMPLETE list of the A-list stars who took home a coveted prize. Let’s check it out!
You Know You Love Them – Best Group
DNCE
Fifth Harmony
One Direction
The Chainsmokers (TCS)
Twenty One Pilots
He’s The One – Best Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Justin Bieber
Niall Horan
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes
She’s The One – Best Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
The Bestest – Song Of The Year
“Cake By The Ocean” – DNCE
“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake
“Closer” (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)
“Sit Still, Look Pretty” – Daya
“Treat You Better” – Shawn Mendes
#Squadgoals – Fiercest Fans
Beliebers
Harmonizers
Mendes Army
Megatronz
Selenators
The Buzz – Breakout Artist Of The Year
Alessia Cara
Daya
DNCE
Hailee Steinfeld
Kelsea Ballerini
#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star
Alex Aiono
Baby Ariel
Jacob Sartorius
Jake Paul
Jiffpom
The Freshest – Best New Artist
Jon Bellion
Jordan Fisher
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Grace Vanderwaal
So Happy – Best Song That Makes You Smile
Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake
Me Too – Meghan Trainor
Handclap – Fitz & The Tantrums
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Juju On That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall
XOXO – Best Crush Song
Let Me Love You (f. Justin Bieber) – DJ Snake
On Purpose – Sabrina Carpenter
Starving (f. Zedd) – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey
Wild (f. Alessia Cara) – Troye Sivan
Yeah Boy – Kelsea Ballerini
Stuck In Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To
Bacon – Nick Jonas
Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
Closer (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)
No – Meghan Trainor
Work – Rihanna
When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track
“Alone” – Marshmello
“Cold Water” (f. Justin Bieber & MØ) – Major Lazer
“Don’t Let Me Down” (f. Daya) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)
“Millionaire” (f. N elly) – Cash Cash & Digital Farm Animals
“Never Forget You” (f. MNEK) – Zara Larsson
Heartbreak – Best Breakup Song
“I Hate U, I Love U” (f. Olivia O’Brien) – Gnash
“Make Me Cry” (f. Labrinth) – Noah Cyrus
“Shout Out To My Ex” – Little Mix
“Sorry”– Justin Bieber
“We Don’t Talk Anymore” (f. Selena Gomez) – Charlie Puth
Play It Again! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Song
“80s Mercedes” – Maren Morris
“From The Ground Up”– Dan + Shay
“H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line
“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Think of You” (f. Cassadee Pope) – Chris Young
The Bestest! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Maddie & Tae
Sam Hunt
The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist
Lauren Alaina
Maren Morris
Old Dominion
RaeLynn
Temecula Road
I’m With The Band! – Favorite Tour
Hunter Hayes’ “21 Tour”
Justin Bieber’s “Purpose Tour
Meghan Trainor’s “The Untouchable Tour”
Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato’s “Future Now Tour”
Selena Gomez’s “Revival Tour”
Mashup! – Best Collaboration
“Beauty & The Beast” – Ariana Grande & John Legend
“We Don’t Walk Anymore” – Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez
“Bad Things” – MGK X Camila Cabello
“Just Hold On” – Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” – Zayn & Taylor Swift
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you happy with the winners?
Copyright © 2017 Hollywoodlife.com, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP