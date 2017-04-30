Radio Disney Music Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: Selena Gomez & More

Courtesy of Radio Disney

Here they are! You’ve been dying to know who the winners are at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, and we’ve got a COMPLETE list of the A-list stars who took home a coveted prize. Let’s check it out!

You Know You Love Them – Best Group

DNCE

Fifth Harmony

One Direction

The Chainsmokers (TCS)

Twenty One Pilots

He’s The One – Best Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Justin Bieber

Niall Horan

Nick Jonas

Shawn Mendes

She’s The One – Best Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

The Bestest – Song Of The Year

“Cake By The Ocean” – DNCE

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake

“Closer” (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

“Sit Still, Look Pretty” – Daya

“Treat You Better” – Shawn Mendes

#Squadgoals – Fiercest Fans

Beliebers

Harmonizers

Mendes Army

Megatronz

Selenators

The Buzz – Breakout Artist Of The Year

Alessia Cara

Daya

DNCE

Hailee Steinfeld

Kelsea Ballerini

#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star

Alex Aiono

Baby Ariel

Jacob Sartorius

Jake Paul

Jiffpom

The Freshest – Best New Artist

Jon Bellion

Jordan Fisher

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Grace Vanderwaal

So Happy – Best Song That Makes You Smile

Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake

Me Too – Meghan Trainor

Handclap – Fitz & The Tantrums

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Juju On That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall

XOXO – Best Crush Song

Let Me Love You (f. Justin Bieber) – DJ Snake

On Purpose – Sabrina Carpenter

Starving (f. Zedd) – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey

Wild (f. Alessia Cara) – Troye Sivan

Yeah Boy – Kelsea Ballerini

Stuck In Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To

Bacon – Nick Jonas

Cake By The Ocean – DNCE

Closer (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

No – Meghan Trainor

Work – Rihanna

When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track

“Alone” – Marshmello

“Cold Water” (f. Justin Bieber & MØ) – Major Lazer

“Don’t Let Me Down” (f. Daya) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

“Millionaire” (f. N elly) – Cash Cash & Digital Farm Animals

“Never Forget You” (f. MNEK) – Zara Larsson

Heartbreak – Best Breakup Song

“I Hate U, I Love U” (f. Olivia O’Brien) – Gnash

“Make Me Cry” (f. Labrinth) – Noah Cyrus

“Shout Out To My Ex” – Little Mix

“Sorry”– Justin Bieber

“We Don’t Talk Anymore” (f. Selena Gomez) – Charlie Puth

Play It Again! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Song

“80s Mercedes” – Maren Morris

“From The Ground Up”– Dan + Shay

“H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line

“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Think of You” (f. Cassadee Pope) – Chris Young

The Bestest! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Maddie & Tae

Sam Hunt

The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist

Lauren Alaina

Maren Morris

Old Dominion

RaeLynn

Temecula Road

I’m With The Band! – Favorite Tour

Hunter Hayes’ “21 Tour”

Justin Bieber’s “Purpose Tour

Meghan Trainor’s “The Untouchable Tour”

Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato’s “Future Now Tour”

Selena Gomez’s “Revival Tour”

Mashup! – Best Collaboration

“Beauty & The Beast” – Ariana Grande & John Legend

“We Don’t Walk Anymore” – Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez

“Bad Things” – MGK X Camila Cabello

“Just Hold On” – Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” – Zayn & Taylor Swift

