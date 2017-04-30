Radio Disney Music Awards Live Stream — Watch The Show Online Free

Courtesy of Disney

The wait is over! The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards are officially here, returning for the fifth anniversary spectacular. A-list stars will be hitting the red carpet, taking the stage and more! Watch all the action unfold online at 7 pm EST!

Get your buttery popcorn ready and prepare for a good time! The highly anticipated 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards air tonight, April 30, and several stars showed up in style to the Los Angeles-based Microsoft Theatre for the special occasion. Many of your favorite celebrities were honored at music’s biggest event for families, so you won’t want to miss a second of the action! The show kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and will air on the Disney Channel. You can watch the RDMA’s by signing in using your television provider on WatchDisneyChannel.Go.Com!

The award show was actually held on April 29, however the special will be airing tonight. Fans can hardly contain their excitement, since the fifth anniversary show proved to be the biggest yet! Alessia Cara, 20, and America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal, 13, will be taking the stage to perform. On top of that, Hailee Steinfeld, 20, Sofia Carson, 24, and Kelsea Ballerini, 23, are going to show off their vocal prowess to a Britney Spears tribute medley! Get it, girls.

With so many A-list hosts and presenters, there will be plenty of talent under one roof! Several deserving stars will walk away with a prize, including Nick Jonas, 24, who previously received the Hero Award, an honor for his contribution on charitable work. The pop-princess herself, Ms. Spears, 35, also received the first Icon Award, an honor for her influential music contribution!

The stars definitely turned up the heat while gracing the red carpet, rocking some seriously stylish get-ups! Last year, Hailee opted for a cute frock with a patterned hemline, and she definitely took it up a notch this year with her cute and glamorous dress. This event is the perfect time to go bold and colorful, so we love how the stars took a risk with their fashion-forward sartorial displays!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Radio Disney Music Awards? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.