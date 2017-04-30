‘Once Upon A Time’ Recap: Rumple Turns His Back On Emma Before The Final Battle

The Captain Swan wedding is almost here, and so is the final battle. Rumple finally learns the truth about why he was abandoned by his mother on the April 30 episode of ‘Once Upon A Time,’ and it changes everything.

The Black Fairy, also known as Fiona, wasn’t always so dark and twisty. When she gave birth to Rumple, she was just an ordinary woman. Tiger Lily was his fairy godmother. Tiger Lily and Blue told her that Rumple was the savior. But Fiona went to great lengths to protect Rumple, even turning herself into a fairy.

Rumple takes Emma along inside Gideon’s dream to find him. But it’s not Gideon’s dream, it’s Rumple’s. Emma begins to worry about whose side Rumple is really on. He swears he just wants to find his son. That’s all. When Rumple and Gideon do find each other, it is such a touching moment.

One of the main purposes of this trip down memory lane is to try and find out why Rumple was abandoned. Fiona just wanted to protect him from his destiny, which was to die so others could live. She was willing to cast a dark curse to do it. She grabbed Tiger Lily’s heart and transformed into the Black Fairy. The Blue Fairy showed up and was shocked at this turn of events. She even made this proclamation: “You and your son are destined to destroy each other.” Ain’t that the truth.

Back in Storybrooke, Zelena is coping with life without magic. Regina has to teach Zelena how to drive. LOL. She also asks Zelena to take Henry to New York where he’s safe when the final battle begins.

Blue ended up banishing the Black Fairy. She never left Rumple of her own accord. She reveals that it was easier to let him hate her. Rumple goes back to Emma & Co. saying that he has the Black Fairy’s heart.

But he doesn’t. He’s playing them all — Belle, Emma, Snow, David, Hook, Regina. Possibly. The final battle is definitely still happening (for now), and Rumple just may be on the dark side once again. “Tomorrow’s the day she dies,” the Black Fairy says about Emma. Geez, can’t Emma just be drama-free for one day?! She’s trying to get ready for a wedding here, people! Also, Hook asks Henry to be his best man. My heart can’t take all these feels!

