Noah Cyrus Gets The Crowd Going With ‘Make Me Cry’ At RDMAs

Courtesy of ABC

Noah Cyrus is stepping out of her sister, Miley Cyrus’, shadow with a singing career all of her own — and she proved she has what it takes by giving an incredible performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards!

2017 has been quite a year for Noah Cyrus, 17, and she kept things going by taking the stage at the Radio Disney Music Awards, which aired April 30 on the Disney Channel. The 17- year-old performed her hit song “Make Me Cry,” and as always, it was a touching and gorgeous performance.

After showing up on the red carpet in a short, flowy, black and white belted dress, Noah changed things up for her performance by rocking high-waisted black shorts and an appropriate Mickey Mouse sweater. She also wore sparkly tights underneath the ensemble to jazz things up a little, along with a pair of thigh-high black boots.

Miley Cyrus’ little sis was actually nominated at the award show, as well — she was up for Best New Artist and Best Breakup Song, and although she lost to Grace Vanderwaal and Little Mix, Noah’s clearly proven she’s making a name for herself in the industry. Other stars at the show included Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron, Camila Cabello and Britney Spears, who took home the 2017 Icon Award.

Noah just released her follow-up single to “Make Me Cry,” “Stay Together,” and we can already tell it’s going to be a hit! Next month, she’ll perform at the annual Wango Tango concert in California, and we can’t wait to see what else is next for her!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Noah’s performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.