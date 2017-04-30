13 Hottest NBA WAGS: Khloe Kardashian, Ayesha Curry & More

Courtesy of Instagram

Behind every great basketball player is a gorgeous woman, right? With the NBA playoffs well underway, we’re taking a look at some of the hottest wives and girlfriends of bball stars — from Khloe Kardashian to Ayesha Curry and more!

Some of the biggest names in basketball also have some of the hottest wives and girlfriends around! Let’s talk, first, about Tristan Thompson, 26, and Khloe Kardashian, 33 — the two have been hot and heavy since September 2016. The reality star has been happily supporting her man, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, all season long, including, recently, in the playoffs. She even has a home in Cleveland now so she can be closer to him during home games!

Speaking of the Cavs, the teams star player, LeBron James, 32, is in a committed relationship with a gorgeous woman of his own. The basketball pro has been with his high school sweetheart, Savannah Brinson, 30, for years, and they finally got married in 2013. Oh, they have three kids together, too!

Meanwhile, the NBA’s other big star, Stephen Curry, 29, is married to his stunning, longtime love, Ayesha Curry, 28. The two met in a church youth group a while back and got married in 2011. They have two adorable daughters together, and she’s always so supportive of him during the basketball season.

From these three women to the gorgeous Teyana Taylor, 26, Gabrielle Union, 44, and plenty more, you can check out the hottest WAGS in the gallery above. Good looks and hot NBA husbands and boyfriends? These ladies have it all!

HollywoodLifers, which NBA WAG do you think is sexiest?! Which relationships do you think will last?

