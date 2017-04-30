Manchester United Vs. Swansea City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Oh wow. Manchester United is so, so close to a top-four finish in the Premier League. They desperately need to win their April 30 match against Swansea City, so tune in when it all kicks off at 7:00 AM ET.

While Manchester United is considered one of the favorites to win the Europa League, ensuring them a spot in the 2017-18 Champions League season, Jose Mourinho, 54, can’t take any chances. Securing a top-four finish in the Premier League will also secure a chance to play with Europe’s best, and with the Red Devils trailing fourth place Manchester City by just one point, it’s time to go big. Expect them to fight tooth and nail for a victory over Swansea City when the Swans flock to Old Trafford for this match.

Though, when Swansea City shows up, will they have an opponent to play? United is suffering some major losses, as the team is racked with a plethora of injuries and suspensions. Marouane Fellani was sent off during the 0-0 draw with Manchester City on April 27, and Tomnothy Fosu-Mensah was hit with an arm injury, per ESPN FC. Add Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata to that list of absentees and it seems like there’s no one fit to play.

“In this moment Eric Bailly is the only option we have [at centre-back]. It’s Axel [Tuanzebe], Eric and Daley [Blind]. I think Eric and Daley, they played again absolutely amazingly [against City],” Jose said ahead of the game. “I have to speak with them and see how they are, see how they feel. I’m also training hard in the gym so I can also be an option — Mourinho and Tuanzebe against Swansea!

That’s funny – if it wasn’t so tragic. Though, Jose could possibly suit up and put up a good defense against Swansea. The Swans have struggled this season and at 18th place, are likely to join Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City in relegation. Yikes.

