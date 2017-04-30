Cheryl & Liam Payne Baby Name Revealed? Fans Freak After Leak On B-Day Site

REX/Shutterstock

Wait a minute, did a celebrity website accidentally reveal Liam Payne and Cheryl’s baby name? Roughly two months after welcoming their adorable baby boy, fans are totally convinced that the couple decided on what they’re going to call their bundle of joy.

Everything leaks early these days! Music, television shows (cough cough Orange Is The New Black), and apparently baby names. Thanks to one MAJOR detail on the FamousBirthdays.com website, fans are going crazy over the rumored reveal of Liam Payne, 23, and Cheryl‘s, 33, baby name. Followers discovered the name Taylor Payne listed under the couples’ online profile, which may not come as a total surprise to some since the former One Direction singer previously said that he’s a big fan of that name — for either a girl or boy.

While the couple have remained pretty tight-lipped about their son’s name, Liam was quick to share a first picture on the day of his birth, March 22. Unfortunately, fans couldn’t get a good look at his adorable little face since first-time father Liam was cradling him in his arms facing away from the camera. One month later, the British hunk posted ANOTHER teaser shot of his son’s hand gripping his finger. Even Cheryl’s hair stylist, Daya Ruci, tempted fans with a video of the former X Factor judge’s son — but still no shot of his actual face!

All this mystery is driving us insane! The couple won’t even come clean about their wedding plans! “After ending her second marriage, Cheryl vowed she would never walk down the aisle again unless of course she met her soulmate,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Well she’s done just that, and exchanging wedding vows will just be a matter of time now.” Still no official wedding date, though!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the baby’s rumored name? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

