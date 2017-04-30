Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Splitting Up? Inside Their ‘Passionate’ Fights

FameFlynet

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson falling apart? The adorable couple have had ‘explosive’ fights, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned and you have to see what’s tearing them up!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 26, have reportedly been having some serious relationship drama. “Khloe and Tristan rarely fight, but when they do it’s pretty explosive,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Their relationship is super passionate, so yeah, when they fight, they really fight” the insider explained.

The couple reportedly usually “make-up again pretty quickly,” but the blowouts have been getting rough. “The main thing they fight about is the future. It drives Khloe crazy that Tristan won’t commit, that’s a real bug bear for her,” the insider told us. They reportedly have been thinking about marriage, but if Tristan has not been on the same page as Khloe then it would definitely create friction.

Khloe has reportedly been trying to support Tristan as he goes into the NBA playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers. “He’s just really focused on his game right now, which she’s totally behind,” a source previously revealed to HollywoodLife. “She really supports him, and knows he’s got to go full out while he can.” Tristan reportedly been putting his priority on his basketball dreams. “Tristan’s career is everything to him, and that’s got to be his priority as he only gets one shot at it. Tristan’s career is everything to him, and that’s got to be his priority as he only gets one shot at it,” the insider explained. Do you think Khloe and Tristan will work through their differences or call it quits? Hopefully they work things out and figure out how to get back on track!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan will breakup? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.