Forget Paris, maybe New York is the city of love! Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky continued to reignite romance rumors this weekend, strolling around the Big Apple with model BFFs Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. Check out their cute group date, here!

Can we please get some answers over here? Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, certainly have a knack for keeping fans on their toes when it comes to their relationship. Even though the pair have never officially confirmed their relationship status, they keep on hanging out and going on dates. This time, the supermodel and the rapper were spotted strolling around New York City on April 30 with a couple of friends, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. For the group outing, Kendall rocked high-waisted black jeans with a white knit sweater. A$AP kept it casual in a blue jean jacket and a red beanie.

At this point we have no choice but to come to our own conclusion about their relationship. And we say they’re still going strong! Luckily, we have a few sources who can confirm that the runway walker is absolutely head over heels for her new man. “It’s pretty obvious that Kendall is is crazy about him,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY over Coachella weekend. “She looked so proud when he was on stage, and it was clear she wanted everyone in the place to know they were together.” There’s something about attending a music festival that makes two people fall in love.

Whether it’s the music, the desert heat, or the free-flowing alcohol, Kendall and the hip-hop star definitely ignited a passionate spark at Coachella. Eyewitnesses at an after-party on Day 2 revealed that they were all over each other! And before that, Kendall and A$AP jetted off the London together for a romantic weekend where they watched The Who perform. Just friends? We don’t think so!

