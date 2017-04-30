Kim Kardashian Attending MET Gala ‘Solo’ — Why Is Kanye West Skipping The Event?

REX/Shutterstock

Hold up, Kanye West is bailing on a chance to be the center of attention? Something is up! A new report claims the rapper isn’t attending the MET Gala tomorrow, leaving wifey Kim Kardashian to walk the carpet ‘solo.’ Read on for the shocking details!

What’s wrong with this picture? Known for his grande entrances and bold fashion statements, Kanye West, 39, should be DYING to go to the MET Gala tomorrow. But instead, he’s actually chosen to skip this year’s event for reasons that still remain a mystery, according to People. This means Kim Kardashian, 36, will reportedly attend the Gala alone for the first time in four years.“He’ll be staying back in L.A. with their kids,” a source told the publication. “Everything is great with him and Kim, and he’s supportive of her going solo.”

Laying low used to be out of character for the “Famous” rapper, but maybe that mental breakdown awakened something in him. Ever since getting out of the UCLA Medical Center, he’s adopted a more stay-at-home-dad vibe. The old Kanye probably would have attended Coachella this year and put on a surprise performance. Thankfully Kim kept him away from the party scene so he can continue to focus on his health and memory loss recovery.

Don’t feel too bad for Kim, though, she won’t be completely alone at the MET Gala. Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are also expected to return this year — and maybe, just maybe, they’ll walk the carpet with their new flings! The reality stars, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky are all currently partying in New York for the “Antidote” rapper’s birthday, so it’s very likely that they’ll make an appearance and tomorrow’s event. As for the fashion, People predicts that Kim will wear a design by Vivienne Westwood. Last year she rocked a silver, metallic Olivier Rousteing gown that was to DIE for!

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Kanye is skipping the MET Gala this year? Comment below!

