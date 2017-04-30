‘L&HH’s Joseline Hernandez Rocks Feathery Nipple Tassels As She Parties At Atlanta Club

Courtesy of Instagram

Well hello, Joseline Hernandez! The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star was seen getting down at a nightclub in Hotlanta on April 29 and there was only one thing sexier than the way she moved her curves — the feathery nipple tassels that hung off her breasts!

Let’s all take a minute to remember that Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez, 30, gave birth to her and Stevie J’s daughter, Bonnie Bella, in December 2016. Okay, you got that? Great. Now, check out the epic post-pregnancy body she was flaunting in an Atlanta nightclub on April 29 and tell us if you think that woman seriously could have given birth four months ago. That’s what we thought!

@joseline party was litty last night ! And that Fit is sexy asf!! #compound #atl #joselinehernandez #joseline #lhhatl #puertoricanprincess #badbooshnation A post shared by Joseline Hernandez Fanpage (@thebaddestputaalive) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

But nope, that is most definitely Joseline who is working it on the nightclub dance floor and letting it all hang out — literally. The hot mama was working it while wearing a very interesting outfit which included some giant, bedazzled cat eye glasses, a silver cuff around her wrist, black leather pants, a black bedazzled bra (minus the cups) and giant feathery black nipple tassels hanging from her breasts. Whoa! Way to stand out in a crowd, Joseline!

Joseline and her 45-year-old baby daddy are in a really great place right now, even though the paternity drama the on-again couple dealt with months ago is now being played out on screen for viewers during season six of the hit VH1 show. But Joseline isn’t letting any of that get to her as she enjoys her time with Bonnie and Stevie.

“Joseline couldn’t be happier,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She truly wishes the other girls on the show like Mimi [Faust] and Karlie [Redd] would stop hating on her and embrace her and the baby. Joseline’s a changed woman and she owes that all to Bonnie and Stevie.”

