It was open season on Donald Trump! At the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, host Hasan Minhaj ruthlessly ripped into the President for his PA rally, leaving the crowd of Republicans and journalists completely shocked.

Isn’t it ironic that Donald Trump, 70, skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on the same night that Hasan Minhaj, 31, hosted? As Senior Correspondent for the The Daily Show, Hasan had probably been waiting for this moment to slam the President in front of his own people for a LONG time. It took serious guts to do what he did in a room filled with Republicans, but the television personality didn’t hold back. “He’s in Pennsylvania because he can’t take a joke,” he told the crowd. He even called the President was the “liar in chief.”

It was a bummer that Trump was participating in a PA rally since we’d love to see the look on his face. Hasan, who comes from an Indian — and Muslim — family, had been railing on Trump’s anti-immigration views since the start of the 2016 campaign. “It used to be, when I walked on a plane, I could feel the stares and suspicion. And it sucked—but at least I knew the president of the United States had my back,” explained Hasan on The Daily Show.“But now, that a**hole in seat 21B calling the flight attendant, trying to get me thrown off the plane? Now that guy is the president.”

Joining Hasan in tonight’s anti-Trump jokes is none other than Samantha Bee. The comedian hosted her own Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner TBS special at the DAR Constitution Hall — just a few blocks away from the WHCD in Washington D.C. Again, wasn’t it curious that the former business mogul jetted out of D.C in time to avoid Hasan and Samantha’s simultaneous events? No wonder Trump declined the WHCD.

