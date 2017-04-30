Grace VanderWaal Crushes ‘I Don’t Know My Name’ At Radio Disney Awards

Courtesy of ABC

What a cutie! Grace VanderWaal is officially a teenager now, and she made her big award show debut at the Radio Disney Music Awards Apr. 30. We’ve got all the details on her performance of ‘I Don’t Know My Name.’

Aww! Grace VanderWaal capture the hearts of the nation when she became the youngest winner of America’s Got Talent back in Sept. 2016, and now the singer-songwriter is officially a teenager! The 13-year-old wowed the audience at the Radio Disney Awards with a performance of her original song “I Don’t Know My Name.” Of course she had her infamous ukulele in hand and looked so adorable in a pretty white dress while wearing a crown of flowers.

She also picked up Best New Artist at the awards show, something that left her totally in shock and she told the audience how heavy the award was…literally! It weighed so much she had trouble holding it!

Life sure has changed for the talented youngster ever since her big AGT win. Her music career has taken off so she’s no longer attending classes at home in rural Suffern, NY. Grace told HollywoodLife.com at the WE Day celebration on Apr. 27 that, “Well I don’t go to school anymore, lots of traveling and lots of working. But it is a lot better than it used to be because it used to be super stressful, but it is super fun now because I have learned how to handle myself and keep myself grounded and stuff like that!”

She also added that new music is on the way! Grace tells us that an “Album is coming out soon, as well as a single!” How exciting! So far we only got a taste of a few of Grace’s original works, with “I Don’t Know My Name” being her most famous song. It was what she wowed the judges on AGT with during her audition that earned her a golden ticket into the competition. Judge Simon Cowell even said he believed she had what it takes to be the next Taylor Swift! What high praise that was. The adorable blonde released a six-song EP back in 2016 called Perfectly Imperfect that also included the hit “Clay,” which she also made famous on AGT.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Grace’s performance at the Radio Disney Awards? Do you think she’s going to have a long career like Taylor Swift?

