It looks like Chelsea is cruising their way to the English Premier League championship. Will they simply drive over Everton on April 30, or will the Toffees cause the Blues to crash? The match is set for 9:05 AM ET so don’t miss it!

Second verse, same as the first. Chelsea, yet again, enters this week of English Premier League football as the leaders of the league. With Tottenham falling behind the Pensioners, it looks like it’s just a matter of time before Chelsea clinches the title. Yet, if Chelsea sleeps on Everton in this match, they may watch the EPL title slip through their fingers.

With many expecting Chelsea to pull off an easy win against the Toffees, the drama has shifted towards one person: Romelu Lukku. The Belgium striker played with Chelsea from 2011 to 2014, before being loaned to West Brom and Everton. Romelu signed a five-year deal with Everton in 2014, and in 106 appearances, he’s been able to rack up 52 goals. Romnelu has refused to extend his contract (even though he still has two years left on it) which as many wondering if he’s looking to return to Chelsea.

“As I’ve said before, for me, my players are the best in the world. I wouldn’t change my players with any other players,” Antonio said, per the BBC. “I think that Lukaku for sure is a really good player, he’s scoring a lot of goals this season. You have to pay him great attention but it’s always the same, we study the opponent and we try to find the best solution to stop them, about single players and about the team.”

Everton, while having a successful season, is in no position to challenge Chelsea for the title. In fact, they’re coming off a disappointing 0-0 draw against West Ham, and their manager, Ronald Koeman, won’t tolerate another poor showing from his squad.

“It is a team performance not one individual performance. I expect them to give so much more this weekend. Our last game of the season is [at Arsenal] and we still have the possibility to catch them,” he said, according to The Guardian. “The title is not done and this weekend can be really decisive about the title race.”

Do you think anyone can beat Chelsea for the title, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think they have the title in the bag?

