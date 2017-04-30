Carmelo Anthony Desperate To Get Out Of NYC After La La Split: His Plans Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

New city, who dis? Desperate to start a new chapter following the heartbreaking La La split, Carmelo Anthony is looking into moving out of New York for a little while to clear his head. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE update on their breakup!

Carmelo Anthony, 32, is going through some changes! Now that the basketball star is a free agent (in his personal life), he’s thinking about relocating to Los Angeles to help take his mind of La La, 37, and all the drama surrounding their shocking split. “Carmelo wants a change of scenery,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s over being a New York Knicks player and wants to join the Los Angeles Clippers this summer. Hopefully there’s some sort of deal that can make it happen.”

Living in New York probably holds too many memories of La La and their seven year marriage, which tragically fell apart following reports of cheating and an alleged baby mama. Apparently things are SO bad between the former lovers, that they’ve already been living apart for a little over a week, according to TMZ. Making matters worse, the athlete’s alleged other woman, Mia Angel Burks, supposedly got pregnant to “hustle” money from him. No wonder Carmelo is trying to escape to Los Angeles and leave this messy situation behind!

Here’s what we know so far about Mia, who is allegedly four to five months pregnant with Carmelo’s baby. She’s a Chicago-based educator who claims she met the Knicks superstar at a local club. According to Mia’s friend, Anthony Jacobs, they never shared a serious relationship, but Carmelo did offer to fly her to New York to visit — and she accepted. “Mia seems low-key and doesn’t obsess over Carmelo,” Anthony said. “She was more giddy about it than anything,” he told radio station WGCI-FM on April 20. Loose lips definitely sink ships!

