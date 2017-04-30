Beyoncé Ready To Pop In Skin-Tight Red Dress & Wild Headdress At Art Gala

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Work it, Sasha Fierce! Wearing a skin-tight crimson dress and wild flower crown, Beyoncé looked absolutely jaw-dropping at the Wearable Art Gala on April 29. The songstress was joined by Jay Z and their precious daughter Blue Ivy at the lavish event!

Beyoncé, 35, was truly a vision at her mother Tina Knowles Lawson‘s Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum on April 29. The singer, who is pregnant with twins and in her third trimester, flashed major cleavage and showed off her gorgeous baby bump in a sizzling red dress at the event. She accessorized her glamorous look with a flowery headdress, opting for dangling earrings. Dressing to the nines for the special occasion, she also went all out with her makeup, complimenting her features with smokey eyes, contoured cheeks and a nude lip gloss.

Beyoncé was joined by her husband Jay Z, 47, and daughter Blue Ivy, 5, at the gala and they avoided press at the star-studded event. The expectant songstress’ mother took her place and posed alongside former Destiny Child stunners Michelle Williams, 36, and Kelly Rowland, 36, on the red carpet. When asked how Bey was handling her pregnancy, Tina and Michelle told E! News were all smiles while revealing that she’s “doing great,” adding that she’s “feeling good.”

The “Shining” singer seems to be loving the color red, as she also sported a body-hugging crimson gown from Halston Heritage during a recent date night with her hubby. Bey and Jay are clearly elated about their unborn bundle of joys and they’re already preparing the perfect dream home for their growing family. The lovebirds have reportedly put down a $120 million bid for a breathtaking Bel Air home, featuring 4 pools, 8 bedrooms, and also bulletproof glass!

Beyoncé and Jay also recently spent Easter together and to celebrate, she shared a heartwarming video of Blue Ivy kissing her baby bump. Blue is obviously so excited to become a big sister! Even though the singer hasn’t revealed the sex of her twins, her fans are overjoyed at the idea of her welcoming two precious little ones into the world. We can hardly wait!

