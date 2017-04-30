Angelina Jolie ‘Keeping Tabs’ On Brad Pitt — Scared She’ll Lose ‘Hold Over’ Him After Divorce

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie has been struggling to move on from her dramatic breakup from Brad Pitt HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Do you think she needs to get over it? See why the actress cannot stop thinking about her ex!

Angelina Jolie, 41, reportedly cannot get her ex Brad Pitt, 53, out of her head an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Angelina wants to know exactly what Brad is up to at all times. To say she isn’t able to move on would be an understatement,” the source said. “She even has a google alert on his name, so she can keep tabs on him.”

“It kills her that he’s now seeing the kids again, she wants them all to herself, but has to abide by the law,” the insider continued. “She wants to drag out the divorce for as long as possible, so she still has some hold over him, she likes to always be in control and she knows that once the divorce is finalized she will have no hold over him anymore.”

“It’s pretty sad really, seeing as she was the one who wanted the divorce in the first place. I suspect that she was actually shocked he didn’t try and fight more for her, her whole plan pretty much backfired,” the insider explained. Meanwhile Brad has reportedly started to move on from Angie. “He has been dating a bit,” a source previously People. “He doesn’t have a girlfriend,” the insider told the mag. “He seems more comfortable double-dating…It’s more of a way to get out and be social.” Brad has reportedly even started thinking about some fun news hobbies like art! “Brad is looking to buy space here (Frogtown). He wants to convert one of the warehouses into a studio and art gallery,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.

