Angelina Jolie ‘Terrified’ Brad Pitt Will Start Dating Again: She’s ‘Very Jealous’

Angelina Jolie decided she was done with Brad Pitt in September 2016 when she filed for divorce, and hasn’t given any indication since then that she wants him back. However, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Angie also doesn’t want to see him with someone new.

“Even though [Angelina Jolie] wanted the split, she’s terrified Brad [Pitt] will move on and find love with someone new,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s one of those she can’t live with him, and she can’t live without him, things. Brad and Angie had scorching chemistry and she just can’t handle seeing him with another woman. She definitely gets very jealous.”

Oh, we are totally aware of the kind of chemistry that Brad, 53, and Angelina, 41, had when they were still together. Their 10-year romance was fiery from the very beginning — back when they were filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith while Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston, 48.

The kind of passion they had on screen had fans wondering if they had a thing for each other. Those suspicions were confirmed when Brad left Jen for Angie and they embarked on a new life together in which they would have several children (both adopted and biological) and eventually get married.

But Angie decided to end that marriage in September 2016 and the two have since been stuck in the middle of a complex divorce and custody battle. With everything that is going on we can see why Angie has complicated feelings when it comes to Brad dating again.

“She’s definitely keeps an eye on him and what he’s up to,” the source added. “Besides just not wanting to see him with someone else, Angie really doesn’t want to see another woman come into the kids lives. That would really freak her out.”

“For now she doesn’t really have much to worry about, as Brad is focused on the kids, his health, art and his career,” the insider said. “Other than that he just doesn’t have interest in another relationship.” Well, at least we know that she has some time to get used to the idea before he starts bringing women home to meet the kids!

