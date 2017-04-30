Alessia Cara Slays With ‘How Far I’ll Go’ Medley From ‘Moana’ At Radio Disney Awards

Courtesy of ABC

Alessia Cara is on a hot streak! She thrilled the audience at the Radio Disney Music Awards with her performance of ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from the animated smash ‘Moana.’ We’ve got the details.

Gorgeous! Alessia Cara slayed during her medley of Moana hits alongside Jordan Fisher and Auli’i Cravalho as they brought us back to the island of Motanui during the Radio Disney Awards. Her performance of “How Far I’ll Go” completely thrilled the audience, and she looked incredible in a black bodysuit with a gold jacket. She and Auli’i brought the audience to their feet with their moving performance of the Lin-Manuel Miranda penned hit. She later hit the stage once again to sing her inspirational 2015 smash “Scars To Your Beautiful.”

Alessia is riding high these days with her massive dance music hit “Stay” with DJ Zedd, 27. “Stay” is Zedd’s highest charting song on the pop charts to date, sitting at number seven on the Billboard charts. It’s already number one on the EDM charts so this tune is going to be staying around as a possible new song of the summer. Alessia’s biggest hit to date has been “Here” back in Feb. 2016 which went to number five on the pop charts, and this song could be her best smash ever.

Alessia has been a very busy girl lately, as in addition to her collab with Zedd, she’s featured on Logic‘s new single from his third studio album. The song titled “1-800-273-8522” also features Khalid, 19, and is the number for a national suicide hotline. What an inspiring project to be a part of.

The Canadian cutie was up for two big awards at the Radio Disney ceremony, including Breakout Artist of the Year — which she won! — and Best Crush Song for “Wild Things.” She’s had such an epic 2017 already, performing on Saturday Night Live back in Feb. and now she has such a huge smash on her hands with “Stay.” We’re so excited for Alessia to follow up her 2015 debut album Know-It-All. Even though we’re getting plenty of her amazing voice through collaborations, and entire LP of her own music will be so incredible.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Alessia’s performance? Did she blow you away?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.