White House Correspondents Dinner Live Stream: Watch ‘Nerd Prom’ Online

It’s that time of year again! Time for the president and all of the White House correspondents from the press to come together for a fun evening in a show of good will. Except this time the president won’t be there on April 29. Watch the drama unfold on the live stream, here!

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner will take place at 9:30 PM PST on April 29, but this year’s “nerd prom” will be a little different, since the president will not be in attendance. You may not have a ticket to the star-studded event at the Washington Hilton Hotel, but luckily you can still enjoy the party from the comfort of your own home by tuning into the live stream, right here on C-SPAN.

Donald Trump, 70, shockingly refused to attend the event, becoming the first pres to skip it in 36 years, and the entire White House staff joined him in a show of solidarity. Instead, he planned a rally for the same time in Pennsylvania. Usually, the president gets roasted by a top-notch comedian at the event celebrating freedom of speech, and gets a chance to grill the press right back. Despite the guest of honor being a no-show, the party will still go on and sounds like a blast!

Hasan Minhaj, 31, comedian and senior correspondent on The Daily Show will be the host of the evening, which is sure to be hilarious and poignant. As a child of Muslim-Indian immigrants, he’s often made a point to call out Trump’s racist remarks, even dubbing him “White ISIS.” Trump’s absence certainly won’t shield him from the sharp comments coming his way on April 29!

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in to the WHCD live stream? Let us know what you think!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.