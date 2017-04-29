Rangers Vs. Senators Live Stream: Watch Game 2 Of Their NHL Playoff Series

REX/Shutterstock

Back at it again! The New York Rangers take on the Ottawa Senators in their second game of the NHL Eastern Conference semi-finals after dropping game one to the Canucks. We’ve got your live stream for when the puck drops at 3pm EST on Apr. 29.

Nothing to worry about here. It’s still early on in the series between the New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators as the action remains north of the border at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators took game one by a narrow margin of 2-1 after both teams scored on second period power plays before Erik Karlsson, 26, came up with the game winner. With 4:11 left in the third period he made a ridiculous shot from behind the goal line that somehow made it past unstoppable Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, 35. Seriously, that was an impossible shot!

“Those are always nice to get,” Erik said following is miracle shot. “And I think that the amount of pucks that we put at the net we deserved one of those.” The team made 43 shots against Henrik the final one was the game winner and the first NHL playoffs goal for the Ottawa Captain. “There’s three guys in line with that puck and I pick it up, but it just hit me in the head and it’s in,” the Rangers goalie said about the shot that cost them the game.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson, 35, was equally impressive, stopping 34 of 35 shots. The only one that got through was when Rangers Captain Ryan McDonagh, 27, fired one past him during a second period power play. New York will be doing everything they can to not fall to 2-0 before the action heads to Madison Square Garden in game three.

