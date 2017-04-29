Chris Soules Not Drunk Before Fatal Car Crash: Left Scene In Shock — Family Friend Speaks

REX/Shutterstock

Drinking and driving? Not on Chris Soules’ watch! Despite assumptions that the former ‘The Bachelor’ contestant was buzzed at the time of the fatal car crash on Apr. 24, a family friend claims that’s NOT the case at all. Here’s the latest update!

The story behind Chris Soules‘, 35, car accident keeps on developing. As authorities desperately search for a seal-proof explanation behind the reality star’s reckless driving, one family friend has come forward to help put some rumors to rest. The insider claims Chris was NOT drunk at the time of the fatal crash that left one man, farmer Kenneth Mosher, dead. “The truck Chris was driving was one of the old work trucks they had on the land there,” the source tells ET. “Not his everyday truck. He was near his land when the crash happened.”

If what this family friend says is true, it could save The Bachelor hunk from a world of trouble. Here’s the worst case scenario — Iowa authorities find traces of booze or any illegal substance in his blood, landing Chris up to TWENTY FIVE years in prison, according to Attorney Nick Sarcone who spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. As for the best case scenario, “Chris may be subjected to a Class D felony, which is the lowest class of felony in Iowa and faces up to a 5 year prison term for fleeing the scene of a fatal car accident.”

But wait — now reports claim that the television personality actually DIDN’T flee! We can’t even keep up with this case! “The 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately,” his new team of lawyers released in a statement to People. “Attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher.” Maybe Chris’ legal team can keep him out of prison.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that Chris wasn’t drunk when he crashed into the other driver?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.