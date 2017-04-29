Khloe Kardashian Dumped By Tristan Thompson?: He ‘Wants To Take A Break’

Courtesy of Instagram

Well, looks like Khloe Kardashian may need to start working on an even more amazing revenge body than she has now. Tristan Thompson has reportedly dumped Khloe after deciding the two needed to take a break!

Tristan Thompson, 26, has reportedly decided to put his career ahead of his love life and broken things off with Khloe Kardashian, 32, before the NBA playoffs, according to a MediaTakeOut.com report.

An insider close to Tristan told MTO that the Cleveland Cavaliers powerhouse player asked his girl if they could “take a break” so that he could give the game his full attention during the most tense time of the year for ballers. But MTO says that isn’t exactly the whole story.

According to MediaTakeOut.com, Tristan has been developing a better relationship with Jordan Craig, the mother of his 4-month-old son, Prince.

The two split before Prince was born on Dec. 12, 2016, and Tristan had been dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for a couple months by that time. But now MTO has learned that Jordan and Tristan might actually be on track to patch things up. Uh-oh!

The reported breakup comes as a major shock, as Khloe and Tristan are constantly seen together and rumors that there was an engagement on the horizon had been swirling for months. Now we feel absolutely horrible for Khloe who has been burned by love way too many times before and who certainly does not deserve to be left for another woman.

We hope that if Tristan and Khloe are “taking a break” that it ends once the Cavs bring home a win at the end of the season — and that all this baby mama drama is totally false.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tristan is going to hook up with Jordan? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.