Travis Scott Making ‘Full Court Press’ On Kylie Jenner: Why He’s Head Over Heels For Her

Courtesy of NBA

Determined to remove Tyga from the picture once and for all, lovestruck Travis Scott is making a ‘full court press’ on Kylie Jenner. The rapper is completely head over heels for her, and HollywoodLife.com has learned the EXCLUSIVE reason why!

Travis Scott, 24, and Kylie Jenner‘s, 19, relationship is off to an amazing start! The only thing that would make it absolutely perfect is if Tyga, 27, boarded a spaceship and started a new colony on Mars. “Travis is going hard on Kylie, damn near making a full court press on her to rid herself of Tyga,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis wants all her attention on HIM.” There have been times in the past where the reality star seemed sad about her breakup — like when she didn’t get out of bed for 25 hours straight. These days, however, she is totally committed to her new beau!

“Travis loves how attentive she is to his needs and how she’ll drop whatever she’s doing to accommodate him on his schedule,” the source continues, noting that Kylie doesn’t mind rearranging her extremely busy schedule to make the “Antidote” rapper a priority. “She’s chill, sexy AF, and an all around good girl. Travis hasn’t ever had a woman like this — someone who he can vibe with and talk to. Plus, she’s not trying to use him to get her hands on his hard-earned lucky charms.” Kylie can definitely take care of herself!

Meanwhile, Tyga has been busy working on his own projects. Like a brand new music video for “100s” that features sexy bikini-clad models. Could this be his way of getting back at Kylie? At first we thought Tyga was moving on from the makeup maven when he was spotted out with Instagram model Jordan Ozuna, but she quickly confirmed that nothing romantic was going on between them via Twitter. There’s plenty of fish in the sea!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie is completely over Tyga and only interested in Travis?

