T.I. Claps Back At Tiny Fans After His Divorce Papers Are Served

T.I. is T-I-R-E-D of fans telling him he should get back together with Tiny as their divorce is moving forward. We’ve got his clap back that people need to stop living in the past and let him move on with his life.

There’s no turning back now! T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, are heading for divorce after she served him with divorce papers that he accepted on Apr. 24. Tiny initially filed back in Dec. 2016, but the case stalled and it looked like they might be trying to reconcile. Now that The Family Hustle stars are pulling the plug on their six-year marriage, fans are having a fit and T.I. is clapping back at their anger!

A fan of Tiny’s took him to task on Instagram, and Tip was having none of it! “I just watched the episode where Tiny was waiting for you to be released from prison. Loyalty and love. Meanwhile you’re out here searching for something that doesn’t love you. Money loves nobody,” a fan named kii_renee wrote to him directly Apr. 28.

“Keep living in the past and you’re doomed to repeat it,” he responded back to her comment before getting mean! He snapped, “Now find you something productive to do.” Ouch. Her words must have really struck a nerve with Tip because he later lashed out on Instagram in a profanity-laced video.

After telling fans he was on his way to a concert in Birmingham, AL, he looked right into the camera and said “News flash! If I didn’t call you to ask your opinion on whether or not I should get married when I got married, please don’t think I’ll listen to your motherf***ing opinion on whether or not I should not be married.” End of story!

He made sure to back up his video comments with the caption, “If I didn’t need your blessings to get married….if I didn’t ask YOU what I should do then….What makes you think I need your advice now?” So be warned fans, don’t try to tell Tip what to do about his divorce because he does NOT want to hear about it from you.

