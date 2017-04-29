Shannen Doherty Reveals Her Breast Cancer Is In Remission With Heartwarming Post

Courtesy of Instagram

Shannen Doherty broke down after receiving the best news: she is in remission! The cancer survivor proudly shared an emotional message on her Instagram that will absolutely warm your heart!

Shannen Doherty shared the absolute best news on Apr. 28. The 46 year-old actress who has been battling breast cancer has entered remission after chemotherapy! “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

Shannen explained that she’s overwhelmed at the thought of being in remission, but nervous about the possibility that the cancer could come back. “Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time,” she wrote.

The proud cancer survivor has decided to focus on the future. “So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions.” At the end of the day, Shannen beat cancer! The star celebrated what we would definitely call a win. “I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I’m going to just breathe. #cancerslayer,” she wrote.

HollywoodLifers, are you relieved Shannen has entered remission? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.