32 Sexiest Met Gala Dresses Of All-Time: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More

The first Monday in May is always the most fashionable day of the year. Over the years at the Met Gala, our favorite stars like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and so many more have showed up in some of the sexiest dresses of all-time!

The Met Gala is the event for celebrities to really push boundaries fashion-wise. It’s all about making a statement on the red carpet, so when a star walks up those steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a sexy dress, everyone takes notice.

Kendall Jenner, 21, showed up to the 2016 Met Gala in one super sexy gown. The Atelier Versace gown featured very strategic cutouts that helped accentuate her incredible body. The year before, Kendall made her Met Gala debut in a gorgeous gem-embellished, crochet gown. While the emerald green dress looked tame from the front, when Kendall turned to the side, she flaunted a whole lot of sideboob.

Her little sister, Kylie Jenner, 19, made a grand Met Gala entrance in 2016. She slayed in a sheer metallic, beaded dress by Balmain. Kylie was definitely motivated by her older sisters Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kendall to show up in a very sexy look.

But the Kardashians aren’t the only ones to wow in sexy Met Gala dresses. Kendall’s bestie Gigi Hadid, 22, arrived to the 2015 Met Gala — her first — in a red-hot Diane Von Furstenberg number. Taylor Swift, 27, shocked everyone with her super hot and edgy look at the 2016 Met Gala. Tay topped off her sexy short dress with platinum blonde hair, lace-up sandals, and dark plum lipstick. Dakota Johnson, 27, rocked a very similar short silver dress in 2015.

Miley Cyrus, 24, hasn’t been to the Met Gala since 2015, and we’re really hoping to see her show up this year. Both of her Met Gala looks — in 2013 and 2015 — were amazing. She rocked a super sleek long-sleeved, netted gown in 2013 and slayed in a black cutout dress in 2015.

