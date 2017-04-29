SplashNews

On April 28, Selena Gomez and her mom were seen having lunch at an LA hotel that happens to be a spot she and ex Justin Bieber used to frequent all the time as a couple. What’s more is that Justin was spotted there the same day. WE KNOW. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details!

Selena Gomez, 24, and Justin Bieber, 23, may be a thing of the past, but history sometimes has a way of coming back around again. On April 28, both singers were spotted dining at The Montage Hotel, a celebrity hotspot where they used to hang out all the time when they were still an item. The location has a great deal of significance for any diehard Jelena fan, who may remember that it’s where the “Sorry” singer actually crooned the song “My Girl” for his then girlfriend.

With that kinda nostalgia packed into the place you might wonder if the two were there sharing a meal. No such luck. Though it would have been really sweet to see the pair hanging out together, Justin was actually dining alone, while the “Hands To Myself” singer was having a bite with her mom.

@eatprayphoto: @justinbeiber singing my girl to @selenagomez….is this real? Pure magic. A post shared by Justin Bieber Updates™ (@justinbiebertracker) on Nov 20, 2015 at 9:42pm PST

“Selena took her mom to lunch at the Montage, but there was no sign of Justin — at the restaurant any way,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They ate together at the rooftop grill. Selena had the veggie burger, and her mom had the salmon. They seemed to have a lovely lunch together and had a lot to talk about. Selena looked very relaxed and happy, and they were laughing a lot. Selena comes to the restaurant a lot, and she’s always super friendly and sweet — everyone loves her.”

It’s great to know that both Justin and Selena feel comfortable dining at the hotel, even though it is probably so loaded with memories for both of them. Clearly they are each able to remember the good times they had together and not let anything get in the way of enjoying a spot that they have a strong connection to.

While we wait to see if these former lovers will ever become friends again we can watch them each enjoy the best life has to offer. Justin has recently gotten a new grill that is absolutely amazing and Selena’s relationship with her beau The Weeknd, 27, couldn’t be any more adorable. Recently, Selena has been following the “Starboy” singer all around the world on tour, and since he has a show tonight, April 29, at The Forum in Los Angeles we are sure she and her mom are thinking of heading over!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Selena and Justin are in touch again? Do you think that they may be becoming friendly toward one another? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.