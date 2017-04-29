Real Madrid Vs. Valencia Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

After a heartbreaking loss in ‘El Clasico,’ the last thing Real Madrid can suffer is another loss. Expect Cristiano Ronaldo’s crew to go full-force when they face Valencia on April 29. The game kicks off at 10:15 AM ET so don’t miss a second!

With the 2016-17 La Liga season dwindling down, there’s no room for the slightest error. Real Madrid, while in second place, has a slight edge over leaders Barcelona, as they’ve played one fewer games than the Blaugrana. If Los Blancos want to claim the league title, they can’t afford to lose a single remaining game. Unfortunately, they’re about to face Valencia, a team that beat Real back on Feb. 22. Uh-oh. Are Cristiano Ronaldo’s dreams of La Liga victory about to go up in smoke?

Maybe. Los Murciélagos are looking for the double but the Bats have dropped down to 12th place in La Liga. Cristiano, 32, is expected to lead his team to victory. While he likely won’t have Gareth Bale, 27, by his side – as the Welsh player is dealing with injuries – he will have Sergio Ramos, as the 31-year-old team captain is returning to the squad after serving a 1-game suspension.

Real rebounded from their 3-2 loss to Barcelona with a resounding 6-2 victory over Deportivo de la Coruna. The victory has given the team the momentum it desperately needs, according to Real’s James Rodriguez, 25. “We have five cup final games in La Liga,” he said, per the team’s official website, “which we have to go into with hunger, and we also have to think about the Champions League.

“Regardless of who plays, the team always play well,” he added. “When we have such opportunities, we have to do well as we did [against Deportivo.]” He’s right. Though they’re technically tied with Barcelona at 78 points, Barca has the better Goal Differential (the difference between goals scored and goals allowed.) Thanks to goals similar to the Messi screamer that won El Clasico for Barca, the Blaugrana have a 68 GD compared to Real’s 52.

This has them sitting pretty in first place – for now. But, if Madrid wins their five remaining games (or if Barca ties/loses one of their four remaining matches) then goal differential won’t mean a damn thing and Los Blancos will win the title.

Who do you want to win La Liga, HollywoodLifers?