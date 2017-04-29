Olivia Munn Terrified Aaron Rodgers Is Getting Serious With ‘Perfect’ Kelly Rohrbach

Courtesy of Instagram

We would NOT want to be Olivia Munn right now. The star’s ex-beau Aaron Rodgers has recently been seen out and about with the ultra sexy Kelly Rohrbach and HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Olivia is totally ‘terrified’ at the thought of them becoming an item!

“It was heartbreaking to see Aaron [Rodgers] out with someone so soon after their split; what’s even worse is seeing him out with perfect Kelly [Rohrbach],” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how Olivia Munn, 36, feels about seeing Aaron, 33, and Kelly, 27, together following their split earlier this month. “Not only is she absolutely gorgeous, but she’s a really cool girl who is also a good athlete. She’s a great match for Aaron which terrifies Olivia. She could see Aaron getting serious with Kelly very quickly and that’s really hard to deal with.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback broke things off with the X-Men: Apocolypse star a couple of weeks ago at the beginning of April. The reported reason behind the split was that Aaron’s family felt like his girlfriend of three years was too “controlling.” Yikes!

So the couple had only been apart for a little while when Aaron was seen playing a round of golf with the Baywatch beauty at the Westchester Golf Course in LA on April 27. If we were Olivia, we would def feel a little ticked off by that very fast turn around!

To make matters even worse, a source previously told HollywoodLife.com that there was already significant chemistry between Kelly and Aaron back in February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro AM — when he was still dating Olivia. Ouch!

