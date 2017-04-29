Samantha Bee’s ‘Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner’ — Watch Free Online

Courtesy of Twitter

Ready to laugh the night away? ‘Full Frontal’ host Samantha Bee is kicking off the ‘Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29, rivaling the real deal only miles away! Don’t want to leave your couch? Watch the entire event online at 11 pm EST!

Samantha Bee, 47, always knows how to keep her audience cracking up, stepping up her game for the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29. The Full Frontal host will be roasting President Donald Trump, 70, at the highly anticipated event, held only two miles away from the actual WHCD. About 2,600 guests are expected to attend Samantha’s soirée on Saturday, which is being held at DAR Constitution Hall. Fans can watch the Twitter broadcast by following the @FullFrontalSamB handle. A one-hour red carpet special will also air via Twitter!

Nixon is right. Watch our television show Saturday. #NotTheWHCD pic.twitter.com/IkmNfV6IMX — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 27, 2017

Samantha revealed the idea was born “out of a place of crisis and lack of sleep,” and now people are lining up around the block to check it out! The one-hour live taping of her show is expected to have several star attendees, including Keegan-Michael Key, 46, Kal Penn, 40, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom, 30. TBS will be donating the proceeds from sales to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Elvis Costello, 62, will also be performing at the after party!

The actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner is known for featuring a plethora of A-list guests, however the event is reportedly struggling to secure major star appearances this year, since Donald is also skipping out. He announced in Feb. he was opting out, making him the first president to do so since Ronald Reagan was sidelined by his assassination attempt in 1981. Instead, Donald will be holding a “BIG” rally of his own in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“This really is, for us, a celebration of the journalism that makes our show possible,” Samantha said ahead of the black-tie event. “So we are just here to celebrate the freedom of the press, for as long as we have it. Hopefully we’ll have it forever.” Even though she’ll be leaving fans with a positive message, we’re sure she’ll be throwing plenty of shade at Donald!

