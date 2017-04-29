Miley Cyrus Thinks Dad Billy Ray’s Name Change Is ‘Hilarious’ — He’s ‘So Extra’

REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus is one-of-a-kind, but she’s not the only star in the family who is unique. In fact, her father Billy Ray Cyrus is proving just how special he is by changing his legal name, and a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what Miley thinks about his ‘so extra’ choice.

“Miley [Cyrus] thinks her dad is hilarious,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how the 24-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer feels about her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, 55, changing his legal name to just Cyrus.

“He doesn’t give a crap what other people think and she loves him for that,” the insider said. “He has always just done what he wants from his mullets to his sometimes inappropriate comments. He can be so incredibly extra.” Okay, we have to admit it is a little extra to change your name to just one word and it’s something only the most epic of stars can pull off, i.e., Madonna, Beyonce, Cher, etc.

“Sometimes it drives her crazy, but most of the time she loves that he’s so out there,” the source added. “He can call himself whatever he wants, but to her he will always just be Dad.” Aww. Now we are having all the feels over this whole silly situation!

So what’s the deal behind the new name change? Well, apparently it’s been a long time coming for the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, who has actually wanted to be called Cyrus since the start of his career!

“I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with,” Billy Ray told Rolling Stone. “I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.”

Well then, we totally hope Billy Ray is happy with his new name, and that it doesn’t cause MAJOR confusion at future Cyrus family gatherings!

