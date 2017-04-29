Kylie Jenner Fans Worry About Star After Spotting Large Red ‘Scar’ On Her Butt

Courtesy of Sasha Samsonova

Kylie Jenner’s fans freaked when they spotted a red mark they thought might be a ‘scar’ on her butt in one of her Instagram posts. You just have to see what it turned out to be!

Kylie Jenner’s fans don’t miss a thing! The 19 year-old’s eagle-eyed followers spotted a red mark on the side of her butt in one of her Instagram photos. Many speculated it could be a scar of some sort. “OMG lol she has a scratch on her butt,” one user commented.

sasha unreleased A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

“What’s that scar????” another wondered. The serious fans knew that the mark was actually a tattoo. “You haters must not go here cos she’s had that tattoo for over a year,” a super fan wrote. Kylie got a red tattoo on her rear end that said “sanity,” and then she later added the word “before” in front of it in July 2016. She went to her ex boyfriend Tyga’s “personal tattoo artist” Rafael Valdez to get the ink. It had a pretty hefty price tag though. Rafael’s body art runs the minimum of $600, with a $200/hour charge, according to his website!

You have to wonder how Kylie feels about the tattoos she got while she was with Tyga since their split. She reportedly has been thinking about how the breakup will play out on her new show. “Kylie is nervous and anxious to be the star of her own reality show The Life of Kylie, which will indeed include everything in the reality star’s life,”a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “That includes her dealing with the breakup with Tyga, her dating Travis Scott, how they came to be a couple, and what it’s like for her to be crushing on a new boyfriend.

