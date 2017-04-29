Kylie Jenner Heartbroken Over Photoshop Claims: Why The Rumors Hurt Her So Much

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner has gotten slammed with rumors of photoshopping and the star has taken it super hard, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. See why she felt so ‘hurt’ by the claims!

Kylie Jenner, 19, reportedly has been really struggling since these photoshop rumors started up about her. “Kylie grew up feeling like the ugly duckling compared to Kendall who was gorgeous from day one,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Not only that but she had an older sister like Kim who was considered the most beautiful girl in the world. The whole family is judged by their looks and Kylie felt like she couldn’t compete.”

Kylie has really tried hard to cultivate her image and brand so she was reportedly heartbroken to think that people would say such harsh things about her. “She feels good about herself and doesn’t need photo shop to look good,” the insider explained. “So when haters accuse her of altering her image it’s like they are saying she’s ugly and having to fake it. It hurts.” Kylie has worked hard to look the way she does and really create her own image the insider told us. “She works hard to look good. She is meticulous about her clothes, her style and of course her make up. Not only that but she does work out. She’s not a workout fiend like her sisters but she does take care of herself and her body.”

She reportedly saw the accusations as not just an attack against her, but of her business. “Those kinds of accusations can hurt her brand, her image and her income if people think she’s a fake,” the source continued. “She wanted to snuff out those rumors right away which is why she posted a bunch of sexy shots.” She totally shut down those pesky Photoshop claims with her steaming Instas!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the photoshop claims surrounding Kylie? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

