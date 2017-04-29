SplashNews/Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are two of the hottest bikini babes out there. From their sexy Snapchat pics to hot Instagram photos in next to nothing, these sisters know how to flaunt their bikini bodies. But who is the ultimate bikini babe? Vote now!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, recently went on a vacation to Mexico for Kourtney’s wild 38th birthday celebration and blessed us all with so many sexy bikini photos. Kourtney has loved showing off her incredible bikini bodies in tiny bathing suits, including thong bikinis.

Kourtney has been flaunting serious underboob in a brand-new, very sexy trend. She is the underboob queen! The mom-of-three and Scott Disick’s on-again, off-again love has always been baring her bootylicious butt! Kim and Khloe Kardashian, 32, are known for their bums, but with these hot snaps, Kourt’s taking is stealing their thunder!

Kim’s not letting Kourtney get all the attention, though. Since unretouched bikini photos surfaced of Kim, she’s been getting some flack from haters, but she’s stayed strong and ignored those who want to tear her down. She’s hot, that’s not even a question! Her bikini photos on vacation are AMAZING! Kim has never been shy about posting sexy bathing suit photos. She frequently hits up the Gram to post sexy selfies in cleavage-baring photos.

Both of these sister have killer bikini bodies, that’s for sure. They’re more than ready for the 2017 bikini season. Can you believe these two girls have had multiple children?! They look so good. MILFs to the max! Kim and Kourtney have both been working out so hard in the gym to achieve these sexy bods, so we don’t blame them for wanting to show them off on vacay! You do you, ladies. Keep slaying!

HollywoodLifers, who is the ultimate Kardashian bikini babe — Kim or Kourtney? Let us know!

