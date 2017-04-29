Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: He’s Only Focused On His Career For Playoffs

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been heating up for months, but has he put basketball ahead of her? HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how they’re relationship has been holding up during the NBA playoffs!

Are Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 26, on the ropes? Never fear, Khloe fans! The couple have reportedly been stronger than ever even as Tristan focuses on basketball. “He’s just really focused on his game right now, which she’s totally behind,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She really supports him, and knows he’s got to go full out while he can.”

Khloe reportedly totally understood that Tristan needs to give his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers everything he has right now. “He’s an athlete that’s just how it goes,” the insider continued, “he still wants to hang with her when he can.” Tristan reportedly has been working so hard. He may never get the same opportunity again, which has probably put added stress on him. “Tristan’s career is everything to him, and that’s got to be his priority as he only gets one shot at it,” the source told us.

If things go well for Tristan, maybe Khloe could end up with a ring on her finger after his season is over? “Tristan and Khloe have talked marriage,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife. “They want it to happen and are very excited to get engaged but it is something Tristan is waiting on and will not do until the NBA playoffs are done at the earliest.” He reportedly has bling on his mind, but that NBA championship ring still sits at the top of the list. “His focus is to get a NBA Championship ring,” said the insider. “He needs to collect that jewelry before he starts giving jewelry to Khloe. So this year he is highly likely to be engaged but not while the playoffs are still going on.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan will break up? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

