Aaron Rodgers & Kelly Rohrbach Romance: ‘Sparks Flew’ Before Olivia Munn Split

Well this certainly puts Aaron Rodgers in a sticky situation. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that he was already developing a connection with Kelly Rohrbach back in February while he was still tied to longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn. Uh-oh!

“Aaron [Rodgers] and Kelly [Rohrbach] hit it off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro AM in February,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They had met a couple times before that at different golf events, but sparks were flying high when they spent time together at this year’s tournament. They are set to participate in the annual charity fundraiser next year as well.”

The 33-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, 36, broke up earlier this month and fans are now speculating as to whether or not the reason was the 27-year-old Baywatch babe.

After all, Aaron was reportedly the one who ended the near 3-year relationship and now we’ve found out he may already be dating another woman — a woman he was apparently cozying up to MONTHS ago.

The two were spotted playing a round of golf at the Westchester Golf Course in LA on April 27. If we were the X-Men: Apocalypse star, we would totally be swearing off golf right now!

Aaron reportedly broke up with Olivia because the rest of his family felt like she was too “controlling.” If that’s the case then we hope he finds happiness with Kelly, who clearly shares his interest in golf. But we also hope that he wasn’t stepping out on Olivia when they were still together. Cause that’s just not cool man.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Aaron and Kelly started their romance while he was still with Olivia? Do you think he would really do that to Olivia? Give us all your thoughts below!

