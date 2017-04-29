Donald Trump Slams Actors & Media At ‘Boring’ WHCD — They’re All ‘Consoling’ Each Other

REX/Shutterstock

Apparently Donald Trump thinks the ‘boring’ White House Correspondents’ Dinner has turned into one big sob fest. While rallying in Pennsylvania, the President slammed the actors and journalists back in D.C, claiming they’re all ‘consoling’ each other over his victory.

It’s Donald Trump‘s, 70, party and he’ll cry if he wants to. Oh wait, actually it’s NOT! As dozens of journalists and Hollywood stars gather in D.C for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the President couldn’t resist slamming the annual event all the way from Pennsylvania.

“As you may know, there’s another big gathering taking place tonight in Washington, D.C.,” he told a crowd of voters in Harrisburg. “A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation’s capital right now. The [media] are trapped at a dinner which will be very, very boring.”

Actually, if Trump had been paying ANY attention to the details of the WHCD on April 29, he’d realize that everyone is attendance is laughing (most likely at his expense) and having a great time. First of all, The Daily Show senior correspondent Hasan Minhaj is hosting, so you know he’s going to crack a few witty jokes about Trump’s anti-immigration and anti-Muslim laws. Hasan, who was born into a Muslim and Indian family, has always protested against the President’s ideas of closing America’s borders from certain countries.

Another comedian showing his face tonight at the WHCD is Keegan-Michael Key, an avid anti-Trump jokester who made headlines in 2015 for his skit with Barack Obama at the same event. Keegan played the role of Luther, Obama’s angry translator who said all the things Obama wished he could. Many fans are hoping that Luther will show his face again tonight, even if he has to play Trump’s angry translator instead. We can’t wait to see how this event plays out!

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.