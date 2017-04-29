REX/Shutterstock

This is NOT a drill! Ciara is officially a two-time mom and we could not be happier for the singer & her hubby Russell Wilson! After much anticipation, she gave birth on Apr. 28 and the couple is over-the-moon about welcoming their newest addition. Get all the precious details here.

It’s a girl! Ciara, 31, gave birth to her and husband Russell Wilson‘s, 28, first child together on Apr. 28, and immediately shared the joyous news on her Instagram. Now Ciara’s first child, son Future Wilburn, 2, is a big brother — how exciting! “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,” her message began, “No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy,” she wrote in a posted that featured the singer on the beach while still pregnant with baby Sienna. She noted that the baby arrived at 7:03 pm PST and weighed a healthy 7 lbs 13 oz.

After tying the knot in July, Ciara and her NFL player husband reportedly started trying for a baby ASAP — and their efforts paid off quickly! After all, the singer revealed she had a bun in the oven on her birthday via social media. “On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give… 👶🏽🍼💃🏽☺️❤️,” Ciara wrote on Instagram on Oct. 25.

And since then, Ciara proudly showed off her baby bump via social media — flaunting her gorgeous maternity style and killer pregnancy glow. One of our favorite looks from her was when she sizzled in a super sexy black velvet gown at Harper’s Bazaar’s 150th Anniversary party in Los Angeles on Jan. 27. Her dress even featured a heart-shaped neckline and a killer thigh-high slit — she certainly knows how to rock a baby bump!

Luckily for the singer, the majority of her pregnancy was super smooth — even her first trimester, which, more many women, is rife with morning sickness. “I’m feeling great. I’m feeling awesome, actually,” Ciara told E! News during a pre-show interview at the AMAs in November. “You gotta totally push through it and be strong. When I’m working I don’t feel anything at all. I forget there’s a baby in my stomach. When I’m working, my adrenaline keeps me going, and I feel good.” And now she has a baby in her ARMS! Congrats again to Ciara and Russell!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Ciara finally gave birth? Do you think Russell will make an amazing father?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.