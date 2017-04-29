Camila Cabello Looks So Chic In All-White At Radio Disney Music Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Yas, girl! Camila Cabello totally made a splash on the red carpet at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, rocking a white 2-piece ensemble that shows us she’s totally ready for summer’s warm weather!

Camila Cabello, 20, at the Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday, April 29, was just to die for. The former Fifth Harmony member looked so stunning in a white off-the-shoulder crop top with a flowing flat white skirt, and we’re already obsessed with the warm style she is kicking off this season.

The best part about Camila’s look was definitely the top. Not only did it tie in the front, which was super sexy, but the off-the-shoulder sleeves widened like bells. The entire outfit gave off a serious 70’s style vibe, especially with Camila’s shaggy bangs.

As for Camila’s skirt, it was fitted around the waist just above Camila’s hips .This look really helped her show off her flawless figure, which always looks incredible when she hits the scene. For a pop of color, Camila held onto a blue gem tone clutch which shined in the California sun as she made her way down the red carpet. Loving it!

Despite her split from Fifth Harmony, Camila is up for one of the solo collaborations she worked on earlier this year. In fact, Camila was nominated for “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly for “Best Collaboration”, and we’re obsessed with that song so our fingers just might be crossed. Don’t tell the other nominees though, okay?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Camila’s flowing summer style? Comment below, let us know!

