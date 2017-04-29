Caitlyn Jenner Refusing To Watch Kardashian Family Interview On Megyn Kelly

Courtesy of NBC

While tons of fans will be glued to their TV’s when the Kardashian family opens up to Megyn Kelly in a rare interview, one person who won’t be tuning in is Caitlyn Jenner. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why she’s refusing to watch.

With all of the recent disses against each other, it’s no surprise that Caitlyn Jenner, 67, has very little interest in watching Kris Jenner, 61, and her daughters, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, dish the dirt on Megyn Kelly‘s new NBC show. “Caitlyn has no intentions on watching their interview with Megyn Kelly. She knows they aren’t going to say nice things about her, so why subject herself to the insults,” an insider tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So sad!

The Kardashian family will be featured on the very first episode of Megyn’s show, and Caitlyn is already dreading the drama that will likely surround their candid interview. “She’s hoping her daughters, Kendall and Kylie, were able to persuade their mother not to discuss Caitlyn in-depth,” the source says. “Caitlyn thinks is awful that Kris is basically calling her a liar and possibly damaging her relationship with the girls.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, things got heated on the April 28th airing of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when Kim Kardashian slammed Caitlyn for attacking her mom in her new memoir The Secrets of My Life. The reality star told Ellen DeGeneres, she had no “respect” for Caitlyn after portraying her mom in such a negative light in the book. We can’t imagine what Kim and the family will say about Caitlyn when they speak with Megyn!

HollywoodLifers, do You thinks Caitlyn will give in and end up watching Megyn Kelly’s special? Will YOU be watching?

