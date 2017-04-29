Brie Bella Shows Off Baby Bump In Sexy Bikini Hours Before Due Date — See Glowing Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

She’s one hot mama! Hours before her due date, WWE star Brie Bella showed off her gorgeous baby bump in a sizzling bikini-clad pic. Taking to Instagram on April 28, the pregnant beauty flaunted her new curves while waiting for her bundle of joy!

Brie Bella, 33, is absolutely glowing! The WWE star gave fans a peek at her growing baby belly on April 28, while posing in a colorful two-piece bikini by the pool. It’s clear she’s beyond anxious to meet her baby girl, since she’s expected to welcome her first child with husband Daniel Bryan, 35, this weekend. She captioned her stunning portrait, “Best distraction to make the day go by fast!!! We are both rooting her cousin Birdie on to come this weekend!! @whatlolalikes ❤✨ my precious little Vivienne 😍.” Interestingly enough, she’s hoping to go into labor any minute now!

38 weeks pregnant!!! And my husband is still quizzing me on Bella Brains, check it out on our YouTube channel, link in bio 🌻 #pregnancyglow #38weekspregnant #maternityfashion #kuteklever #dress A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

As we previously reported, “Brie is at the tale end of her pregnancy and is still officially about two weeks away from giving birth, but she has been telling her family, Bryan, and friends that she is going to have it early,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The WWE star was telling her loved ones that “it’s going to happen this week! She is almost trying to will it to happen earlier than her actual due date,” our source added. Brie’s official due date is April 30, so she may get her wish, but only if precious little Birdie decides to enter the world sooner!

Brie has been documenting her pregnancy journey, last sharing a photo of her newfound curves in a skin-tight black dress. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have decided to name their firstborn Birdie Joe Danielson, and fans couldn’t be more obsessed with their creative choice. We’re sure the WWE star will share a photo of her bundle of joy as soon as possible.

It’s certainly an exciting time for Brie and her sister Nikki Bella, 33, who is celebrating her engagement to WWE star John Cena, 40. After he romantically proposed inside the wrestling ring at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, Brie took to social media with a sweet congratulatory message to the lovebirds. “Happy tears!!!! They always felt married to me but to see it…wow!!! Welcome to the family @JohnCena,” she wrote. Cheers to many more great memories!

