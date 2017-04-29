Billy Ray Cyrus Changes His Name: What Miley’s Dad Wants To Be Called Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

New name, who dis? Apparently Billy Ray Cyrus wasn’t happy with the way fans and music executives were calling his name at red carpet events. So, the country singer changed it to something even better — and simpler. Read on to find out what it is!

Madonna, Seal, Beyonce — do you see where we’re going with this? Ever since the dawn of music, celebrities have been dropping one half of their name to make themselves a more marketable brand. No one has the time to say, “Hey, did you hear that new song by Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel?” Yes, that’s his real, full-length name. In any case, Billy Ray Cyrus, 55, is the latest celebrity to follow the trend. Fans may now only refer to him as Cyrus. No Billy. No Ray. Just Cyrus.

While this minor change may seem totally pointless or irrelevant to you, it’s actually a big deal to the country singer. “I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with,” explained Billy to Rolling Stone. “I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.” Wait a minute…haven’t we heard a similar story before?

WE SURE HAVE, and it all begins with daughter Miley Cyrus. In case you didn’t already know, The Voice coach was legally named Destiny Hope Cyrus at the time of her birth. Later on in life she was given the nickname “Smiley,” which eventually turned into Miley. Don’t get too comfortable with the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s last name though, since she may be adopted Liam Hemsworth‘s in the near future! We’re just dying to know when these two lovebirds are getting married!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Billy’s new name? Love or loathe?

