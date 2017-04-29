Barcelona Vs. Espanyol Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Lionel Messi and Barcelona currently sit on top of La Liga, but a single misstep will send them tumbling down. Barca takes on Espanyol on April 29 at 2:45 PM ET in ‘Derbi barceloni,’ so don’t miss a single kick, block and goooooooooaaaal!

With just a handful of games left in the 2016-17 La Liga season, it’s coming down to the wire for FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana goes into this game with RCD Espanyol on top of the table, but their fiercest rivals, Real Madrid, are ready to pounce and steal the championship away. Lionel Messi, 29, Luis Suarez, 30, and the rest of Barca need to win every single remaining game (while hoping Real loses or draws at least one of their remaining games) if they want to win the title. Can they do it?

Maybe! There’s a good chance that Barca might steal the league title out from Real’s noses. It helps that they have Neymar, 25, back. After serving a 3-game suspension (which forced him to miss El Clasico) the Brazilian will be given a chance to remind everyone that he’s a force to be reckon with.

“Neymar is a specialist at putting up with these kinds of situations,” manager Luis Enrique said ahead of this game, per ESPN FC. “If there is a player who is on the floor (from a foul), it is Neymar. Yes, he has been sent off a few times, but he will be vital for us.”

They shouldn’t have any issue with Espanyol, as the Blaugrana have blown away the Periquitos in the last three matches. Not only did Barca bounce Espanyol from the Copa del Rey, they demolished them when they met in La Liga on Dec. 18, 2016. Barcelona walked away with a 4-1 victory, so many should expect a similar win for the Blaugrana.

Whenever these two in-town rivals meet (Espanyol is also located in Barcelona) it’s called Derbi barceloni. The first league match between these rival clubs took place in 1928. Since then, Barcelona has won 93 of the 163 matches. The last time Espanyol defeated Barca was in the 2008-09 season, when they squeaked out a 2-1 victory over the Blaugrana.

Yeah, that won’t likely happen now. While Barcelona has suffered some surprising losses during this wild La Liga season, the team is fresh off of eviscerating Osasuna, 7-1. If there’s any silver lining for Espanyol, it’s that unlike Osasuna, they’ll avoid relegation to Segunda Division. Espanyol currently sits in 9th place, well above the demotion danger zone. So, you know – small victories.

Do you think Barcelona’s going to win La Liga, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think that the season is pretty much Real Madrid’s?