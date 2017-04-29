Anthony Joshua Defeats Wladimir Klitschko In 11th Round At Wembley — Fans Freak

REX/Shutterstock

Ouch, that had to hurt! In the 11th round at Wembley Stadium, Anthony Joshua delivered a literal knockout punch that left his opponent, Wladimir Klitschko, gasping for air. Fans could hardly believe their eyes, and we’ve got the tweets to prove it!

Fans are completely losing their sh*t over Anthony Joshua‘s, 27, victory. The heavyweight boxer delivered the performance of his life tonight (Apr. 29) after taking down Wladimir Klitschko, 41, the former unified world champion. Many fans were initially banking on Wladimir to win the title, considering he knocked down his opponent — for the FIRST time in his 19-fight career — in the 6th round. But that’s nothing compared to what Anthony managed to pull off in the 11th round. Like most iconic underdogs, the British boxer flipped the switch and delivered a knockout.

Someone is going to be sore in the morning @anthonyfjoshua #JoshuaKlitchsko pic.twitter.com/GuL0zaA3kn — Dean Hazelwood (@DeanCFCH) April 29, 2017

Anthony Joshua man what a guy — Sam Wigham (@samwig93) April 29, 2017

Congratulations to @anthonyfjoshua.. despite being tired you remained composed and pulled through 👏👏 Bless Up #joshuaklitschko — ALPHA MALE (@Rich_Poetry) April 29, 2017

A sensational night of boxing, that saw a new king take to the throne! @anthonyfjoshua is a special talent! #Warrior #AJKlitschko — Josh Rees (@JT_Rees) April 29, 2017

I don't know if I'm more proud of @anthonyjoshua winning tonight or my boyfriend acc coming home from the pub before half 12 🙌🏽 #goodboys 💪🏽 — Cheyanne Smith ✨ (@thatcheyannes) April 29, 2017

Dubbed one of the “biggest victories in boxing history,” the gruesome battle between Anthony and Wladimir took a lot of heart, strength, and perseverance. The crowd at Wembley, made up of 90,000 people, went WILD over Anthony’s unexpected win. Needless to say the Watford-born athlete made the UK proud as he held the IBF and WBA titles. Watching those 11 rounds was something straight out of a Rocky Balboa movie — but doesn’t everyone know that fighting is half the battle?

The other half is obviously showmanship, so we NEED to talk about Anthony’s incredible Wembley entrance for as sec. Dressed in a white robe with white boxing gloves on, the 27-year old literally soared above the crowd as he looked down on Wladimir from being suspended up in the air. His “I’m gonna eat you for dinner” attitude was on FIRE. Oh, and so were his initials. The letters AJ were placed inside the stadium and were lit up in flames. IT WAS LIT, FAM!

