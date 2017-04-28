People’s Climate March: 5 Things To Know About The Movement For Jobs, Justice & More

REX/Shutterstock

Ready to inspire change? The People’s Climate March will be taking place on April 29, and thousands are expected to show up to send a message to Donald Trump about the importance of jobs, justice and more! Don’t know much about it? Learn here!

1.) The People’s Climate March will be taking place in Washington, D.C.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather on April 29 for the highly anticipated People’s Climate March, aimed at sending national message from concerned Americans to President Donald Trump, 70. Many fear his political agenda will make climate change problems worse, since they feel he is moving our country backwards. As it says on their website, “Together, we are going to do the same thing to his attacks on our climate, our air, and our water.”

2.) President Trump’s rally may face competition with the People’s Climate March.

Breaking tradition, the president shockingly announced on April 22 that he will be hosting a rally on the very same evening as the White House Correspondents Dinner. “Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!,” he wrote via Twitter. Suitably enough, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee, 47, will also be holding her event Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner only two miles away, where she’ll definitely be roasting Donald.

3.) The day will begin with a march from the Capitol to the Washington Monument.

National coordinator Paul Getsos revealed that he hopes the People’s Climate March will “directly confront Donald Trump and challenge those who are pursuing a right-wing agenda that destroys our planet and environment, favors corporations and the 1% over workers and communities, and are waging attacks on immigrants, Muslims, people of color, and LGBTQI people every day.”

4.) People from all backgrounds and walks of life are encouraged to participate.

Immigrants, refugees, peace activists, scientists, teachers, keepers of faith and more are welcome at the event to encourage diversity! At 11 a.m., people will start to gather in front of the Capitol Building on 3rd Street and Jefferson Drive. Then, they will march towards the White House at 2 pm to stage a mass sit-in to show their resistance to the Trump administration.

5.) There will be music, speakers, beautiful art, and more!

Signs are encouraged, as the creators of this movement hope to amplify one collective message of resistance. All jumbotrons will provide live Spanish translation and closed captions. There will also be accessible vans for people who are unable to walk the march route! Sunscreen, water, snacks and comfy shoes would be wise to bring for attendees who expect to stay the entire day.

