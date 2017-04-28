Washington Wizards Vs. Atlanta Hawks Game 6: Live Stream The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

It’s coming down to the wire for the Washington Wizards as they’re looking to lock up their first round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. We’ve got your way to watch the game online when the action tips off at 7:30pm EST on Apr. 28.

It could be on to the second round of the NBA playoffs if the Washington Wizards can wrap up their series against the Atlanta Hawks with a fourth victory. The teams are a 3-2 going into the sixth game of the best of seven and both squads badly want to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The match-up heads south as the teams face off in Phillips Arena, which bodes well for the Hawks as a home team has yet to lose in this series.

Dennis Schroeder has been playing out of his mind for the Hawks, averaging nearly 25 points per game in the post-season as and shooting and 43.8 percent from the three-point range. Watching him go up against the Wizards’ Paul Wall has been nothing less than a total thrill ride.

The crowd in DC for game five got quite a thrill when former Vice President Joe Biden showed up to sit court side. When he was shown on the Verizon Center’s jumbotron, the entire place went crazy with delight, giving him a standing ovation It even caught Wizards coach Scott Brooks off guard. “Well, I heard the crowd react. I thought it was because I got off the bench,” he joked after the game. “I thought they were really excited for me. But I guess that wasn’t the case.” HAH! The ATL is so full of celebs and musicians, so we can’t wait to see who will be seated court side for game six to cheer on the Hawks!

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Wizards or the Hawks?

