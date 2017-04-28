Nashville Predators Vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream Game 2 Of NHL Playoff Series

REX/Shutterstock

Get ready for game two of the second round series between the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues! The Preds took the first game on the road and hope to do it again when the puck drops at 8pm on Apr. 28, and we’ve got your live stream details.

St. Louis is feeling the blues after dropping the first game of their semi-final series against the Nashville Predators on their home ice. The Preds came up on top 4-3 after P.K. Subban, 27, owned the game, scoring his first playoff goal for the team and assisting in two more. After seven seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville traded for him in the off-season to do exactly what he did in the Apr. 25 game and boy he delivered!

The Predators are now 5-0 in the playoffs after wiping the ice with the Chicago Blackhawks in round one with a 4-0 sweep. St. Louis will be looking for a win before the action shifts to Nashville and their explosive offense is expected to really come alive. Colton Parayko scored a much needed goal in the second period to help the Blues rally, even though they didn’t come out on top. “I just want to help the team be successful in any way I possibly can,” the humble 23-year-old said. “So far, so good.”

“When I say he impacts (the game) on a nightly basis, it could be his physicality, his execution and how he distributes the puck and how he gets it to his forwards, it could be his defensive game,” said Blues head coach Mike Yeo. “Obviously (he’s) a very difficult and frustrating player to play against with his size and his range. He was a real strong player last game and we’ll need that from him all series.”

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Predators or the Blues?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.