Boston Celtics Vs. Chicago Bulls Live Stream — Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6

REX/Shutterstock

Do or die time. The Boston Celtics will try to eliminate the Chicago Bulls when they travel to the United Center on Apr. 28th for game 6 of their first round NBA playoff series. Catch every hoop live online here beginning at 8pm EST.

This series between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls has been totally wild. The Celtics were the top seed coming out of the Eastern Conference. With a record of 53-29 during the regular season, better than the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston looked impossible to beat as they began the 2017 NBA playoffs. But then they dropped the opening two games of the first round to the Bulls who squeaked into the postseason with a record of 51-51. Boston bounced back to take three from Chicago and now have a chance to end the Bull’s season in front of their home fans at United Center.

It has been a sad series for Celtics star player Isaiah Thomas, 28, who tragically lost his sister Chyna in a car accident before the first round of the playoffs began. Dwyane Wade, 35, and the Bulls took advantage of the grieving player and snatched the first few wins of the series with aggressive offense and stout defense.

The Celtics have straightened the ship and look poised to move along to the next round of action. Waiting for the winner of this series will either be Washington Wizards or the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards are leading that series 3-2.

