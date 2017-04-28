Vin Diesel Raps With Nicky Jam At The Billboard Latin Music Awards — See Performance

REX/Shutterstock

What a treat! The Billboard Latin Music Awards were full of surprises on April 27, and one fan-favorite moment had to be when Vin Deisel graced the stage. The ‘Fate of the Furious’ star showed off his rapping skills while performing with Nicky Jam!

Encore, encore! Nicky Jam, 36, had the audience captivated while performing at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 27, putting on a stellar live rendition of his hit single “El Ganador.” While singing in Spanish, he introduced his surprising counterpart with the lyric, “Now I’m making movies with Vin Diesel.” To no surprise, that’s when the Fate of the Furious star, 47, made his entrance and brought his lyrical prowess out to play. With a microphone in his hand, Vin began rapping, garnering a huge applause from the hyped and shocked audience!

The musical dream team has collaborated before, having worked together on Vin’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage last year. From there, the two even developed a serious bromance, going on family vacations and appearing in music videos together. “This last week we began to record a song. The thing is that Vin wants to do Spanish music. He loves Spanish music. We just did a hook this past week and it was very simple. I think people will love it,” Nicky previously told E! News.

Several stars ventured to the University of Miami’s Watsco Center for the highly anticipated event. As expected, Jennifer Lopez, 47, also completely slayed it at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Taking the stage in a dazzling silver gown with a cleavage baring design, the songstress debuted “Mirate,” the first single off her brand new Spanish language album.

On top of that, Luis Fonsi, 39, teamed up with Daddy Yankee, 40, to perform their fiery hit single “Despacito.” The star-studded award show clearly delivered with a variety of talent! After Vin’s rapping debut, several viewers began taking to Twitter to praise his swag-filled persona. One fan wrote, “🔥 That man is a divine papasitoooo 😍… as he was moving the hips 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #VinDiesel.” It looks like he’s got plenty of support when it comes to his rising music career!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Vin and Nicky’s performance? Tell us!

